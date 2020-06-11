John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga to kick start shoot in Hyderabad next month

While Mumbai Saga's release has been delayed, director Sanjay Gupta revealed that shooting will now resume next month in Hyderabad instead of Mumbai.

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Amole Gupte and Rohit Roy starrer Mumbai Saga suffered an unfortunate closure, like other films, when the lockdown was announced. The Sanjay Gupta directorial had to stop shooting and the cast and crew was completely thrown off their schedule. While the film release has been delayed, Gupta revealed that shooting for Mumbai Saga will now resume next month. However, it will commence in Hyderabad and not Mumbai as they want to take all safety precautions.

Prior to the lockdown, shooting was taking place at a real location in Mumbai. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anuradha Gupta, is now going to be among the first films to resume shooting next month, reported Mumbai Mirror. "Yes, we are planning to shoot in Ramoji Rao Film City as they have all the facilities and equipment required, including an in-house crew and technical staff, along with hotels for the team from Mumbai. It's all contained within the studio premises and that cuts down on the risk," Gupta told the tabloid.

He also added that all the necessary permissions are in place and they have also received a go-ahead from the Telangana government in-sync with the guidelines prescribed by the Producers Guild of India and the state. The ensemble cast will be present in Hyderabad and Gupta revealed that the actors are looking forward to complete the film. “They have all worked really hard on the film and are happy to finish it on time so that we can present it to the audience," Gupta added.

