John Abraham on exploring sci-fi genre: Can't compete with Hollywood, trying to make best with budgets I have

The sci-fi action film 'Attack: Part 1', starring John Abraham, is all set to have its OTT premiere on May 27. 'Attack' is the first Indian super soldier film that features high-octane action, romance, and drama. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandes and Rakul Preet, has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. In a recent interview, John opened up about exploring the sci-fi genre in Bollywood and if he wished for other filmmakers to delve more into the genre.

John Abraham has established himself as a class-apart action hero. In a latest interview with ETimes, John was asked his desire to explore sci-fi as a genre and his attempt to encourage more Indian filmmakers to consider this genre. John answered saying that he hasn’t let a way to inspire more filmmakers and actors to explore the genre of sci-fi and nor is he trying to give a competition to international action movies.

“Firstly, I am just doing what I believe in, so I am not encouraging filmmakers to explore a new genre. I just believe in this concept. Secondly, you can’t compete with Hollywood with their budgets. So, I am trying to make the best with the budgets I have,” John concluded.

Meanwhile, a while back John opened up about his latest movie Attack. He said, "'Attack' is and always will be special to me as it is a one-of-a-kind film presenting India's first super soldier. It is an authentic story from our homeland and at par with the globe's best action films. I am glad that we have ZEE5's support in making this film reach action lovers across the world".

