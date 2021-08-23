John Abraham flaunting his six packs for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 Calendar shoot will make you drool

John Abraham is one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry. It is always a visual treat for fans whenever the actor goes shirtless in his movies. Well, keeping the craze for his perfectly chiselled body in mind, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani made him flaunt his six-pack abs for his 2021 calendar.

The picture of John Abraham sitting shirtless on a couch, with his abs doing all the talking definitely cannot be missed by anyone. It is a back and white picture in which John can be seen wearing track pants with both his legs lifted up and rested on a pillow kept on a table in front of him. He held his forehead with his hands and had a faint smile on his face. Well, we are sure that this smile of John makes all his fans go crazy. Sharing this picture on his Instagram, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “Being Both Soft & Strong Is A Combination Very Few Have Mastered. Incredibly Hot & Super Cool John @thejohnabraham for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021.” John Abraham reposted the same picture and wrote “Thank you Dabboo…”

Take a look:

The moment John Abraham posted this picture, fans started showering love in the comments section. Dabboo Ratnani too, took to the comments section to write “Love shooting with You.” Fans filled the comments section with heart, fire and lovestruck emojis.

On the work front, John Abraham will be seen alongside and in Pathan. Fans are too excited to see him share the screen space with King Khan. Even will have a brief cameo in Pathan.

