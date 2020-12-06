John Abraham flaunts his chiselled body in a shirtless PHOTO; Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan drop comments

John Abraham is currently busy shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2. Meanwhile, check out his latest picture on Instagram.

There is no doubt that John Abraham is one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood film industry. He has been an inevitable part of Hindi cinema for a long time and won hearts with his brilliant acting prowess in films. For the past few years, John has earned heaps of praise owing to the genres of films that he has been choosing to do. Back in 2018, he won accolades because of his stint in the movie Satyameva Jayate.

Now, the actor is busy shooting for its sequel Satyameva Jayate 2. In the midst of all this, he has shared a picture on social media that has sent the internet into a meltdown. The handsome hunk has shared a shirtless picture of himself while working out at the gym and one cannot stop gushing over his chiselled body and washboard abs here! As soon as he shared this on his handle, fans started showering praises on the comments section.

Check out the picture below:

Tiger Shroff seems to be quite impressed with John’s look as he writes, “insane” in the comments section. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan leaves two fire emoticons in the same. As has been mentioned above, John Abraham is currently gearing up for his next movie Satyameva Jayate 2 co-starring Divya Khosla Kumar. It has been directed by Milap Zaveri. The actor will also play the antagonist in Pathan co-starring and . He has been roped in for Attack that also features Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Also Read: John Abraham spends day off from shoot gearing up for his next titled 'Attack'; Says 'No rest for the weary'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :John Abraham Instagram

Share your comment ×