John Abraham gets an apology from BMC for sharing misleading posters about pets transmitting Coronavirus

John Abraham has lashed out at BMC authorities for allegedly spreading misinformation about pet animals transmitting Coronavirus. They have now apologized to the actor the same.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has gripped the entire world including India. Government bodies and organizations alike have been trying to make people aware of the virus and the precautionary measures to avoid the same. However, this may not sound good but few misleading pieces of information have indeed paved their way into people’s minds through social media amid all this chaos. And the shocking fact is that one such information has been reportedly circulated by BMC authorities.

According to reports, the civic body has shared posters and pamphlets stating that pet and wild animals transmit Coronavirus. This did not go well with John Abraham who has lashed out at BMC for spreading wrong information on social media in which they also allegedly asked people to stay away from their pets. Here’s what he writes, “Animals do not get or transmit Covid 19... Please don’t be misinformed.” John Abraham is an avid pet lover himself and an advocate for animal rights too.

Check out his tweet below:

Animals do not get or transmit Covid 19... Please don’t be misinformed. pic.twitter.com/zGFOLdmTfM — John Abraham (TheJohnAbraham) March 20, 2020

In response, BMC has issued an apology to the Satyameva Jayate actor stating that they regret the misinformation that leads to panic among the pet owners. Here’s what they have written, “Sir, We regret the misinformation that led to panic among pet owners. We too love pets & hence as soon as this was brought to our notice, all of these hoardings were removed with immediate effect. We request you to help spread the message & help us keep Mumbai safe.”

Check out the tweet below:

Sir, We regret the misinformation that led to panic among pet owners. We too love pets & hence as soon as this was brought to our notice, all of these hoarding were removed with immediate effect. We request you to help spread the message & help us keep Mumbai safe. Thank you! — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (mybmc) March 20, 2020

(ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor called John Abraham 'expressionless' & Bipasha Basu stood up for him)

Credits :Twitter

Read More