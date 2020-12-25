John Abraham gets injured while shooting an action scene for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Varanasi

John Abraham recently began shooting for Satyameva Jayate in Varanasi. However, an unfortunate thing happened on the sets.

John Abraham jetted off to Varanasi along with the rest of the cast and crew members a few days ago to shoot for Satyameva Jayate 2. The filming reportedly began on Thursday during which an unfortunate incident also happened. Reports suggest that the actor got injured while shooting for an action scene on the first day of the shoot. It so happened that John hurt his finger while doing a scene near the Chet Singh Fort. Thereafter, he was taken to a local hospital.

John is said to have been given the first-aid post which he was discharged from the same. Moreover, the news about the actor being at the hospital spread everywhere in no time and a huge contingent of people have been spotted outside the same after that. Meanwhile, the makers are planning a four-day shooting schedule in Varanasi during which they will be capturing the marvelous landmarks around the city like that of the Chet Singh Ghat.

Apart from John Abraham, Satyameva Jayate 2 also features Divya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, and many others. The vigilante drama has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nikkhil Advani. It happens to be a sequel to Satyameva Jayate that was released in 2018. The movie is scheduled to be released next year. The shooting initially happened in Lucknow post which they eventually ended up right now in Varanasi. Moreover, John’s first look from the movie has also been unveiled on social media.

