John Abraham gives big update on his much-awaited football film 1911 and it's heartbreaking; 'We've parked that...'

John Abraham’s portrayal of Jim in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was the highlight of 2023. The next year, he joined hands with director Nikkhil Advani and played the lead in the action-drama film, Vedaa. After their collab, the actor and filmmaker were supposed to work on another film titled 1911. But sadly, the football movie has been finally scrapped by the team. In a recent interview, John gave a major update on the same. Read on!

John Abraham was all set to feature in the football film 1911. The movie was based on the victory of the Mohun Bagan football team during the IFA Shield Final match in 1911. Even though his fans were looking forward to see the actor as Shibdas Bhaduri, who played a crucial role in the team’s victory, the movie has been shelved as of now.

While talking to PTI recently, the Ek Villain Returns actor opened up and said that unfortunately, that film’s not happening. Sharing the reason behind it, Abraham divulged that they have been through a lot of processes, and the idea sounds good. However, the audience has seen a lot of films on football. “But do we want to make it? Yes, in the future. We’ve parked that for now,” he clarified.

For the unknown, the movie was initially supposed to be directed by Piku helmer Shoojit Sircar. But later, it was revealed that Kal Ho Naa Ho maker Nikkhil Advani was handed over the project. The now-shelved film was set to be produced by John’s production house, JA Entertainment.

Coming to the actor’s upcoming projects, well, the Mumbai Saga fame is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie, The Diplomat, on March 14, 2025. The political thriller film is directed by Shivam Nair and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, among others.

In the entertainer, the veteran Bollywood actor will be seen playing the role of J.P. Singh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Islamabad. As the title of the film suggests, it will take the audience on a journey exploring international relationships, diplomacy, and everything in between.

