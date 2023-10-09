John Abraham gives shoutout to Taapsee Pannu's production Dhak Dhak: 'It's high time we saw lot more women...'

Taapsee Pannu's production venture Dhak Dhak official trailer recently dropped on the internet. The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. Today, John Abraham took to his social media to give a shoutout to the film and wrote a long post about it. Taapsee reacted to his post.

John Abraham gives a shoutout to Dhak Dhak

Right after the official trailer of Dhak Dhak was released, John Abraham took to Instagram to give a shoutout to the film. He wrote about his love of motorcycles and how its piston has been in synch with his heart. "I am told that's exactly the philosophy behind the title Dhak Dhak." The actor then wrote: "A big shoutout to Taapsee and Pranjal for being brave enough to produce such content. A film like this is so special. It's high time that we saw a lot more women lead their own lives. I wish women would go out there and expel the notion that women can't ride. I always wanted everybody to make motorcycling a part of their lifestyle. The film is more than celebrating bikes, it's about celebrating life."

Taapsee Pannu reacts to John Abraham's post

Taking to her Instagram story, Taapsee Pannu thanked John for the shoutout. She wrote: "This is so encouraging and heartwarming for a team how totally followed their heart's Dhak Dhak at every step and every challenge." The actor-producer further added, "You have surely revved up our Dhak Dhak by notches with this wish. #Gratitude."

About Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja and written by Dudeja along with Parijat Joshi; it is produced by Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Dhak Dhak is headlined by Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Dia Mirza and it will be released theatrically on October 13.

