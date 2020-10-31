John Abraham is happy to pose in his cop avatar on Satyameva Jayate 2 sets with Milap Zaveri; See PHOTOS

Recently, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar kicked off shooting of their upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow. Now, as the filming is going on, director Milap Zaveri has shared John's cop avatar look in recent photos.

It has been a while since fans saw John Abraham on the big screen. The actor was last seen in Batla House that came out last year in August. Finally, after spending the past few months at home due to the COVID 19 pandemic, John has kicked off his next film, Satyameva Jayate with Divya Khosla Kumar in Lockdown. On October 21, 2020, John and Divya kicked off filming of the second installment in the franchise and today, director Milap Zaveri shared more photos from the sets of the film.

Taking to his Instagram account, Milap dropped photos of himself posing with John on the sets in Lucknow. In the first photo, we could see John clad in a Police officer's uniform as he struck a pose with director Milap. John and Milap share a great bond and the two were seen chilling in between shots in the photos. In another photo, John and Milap posed with another co-star on the sets. While John looked all charged up in his cop avatar, Milap too seemed elated to be back on the sets.

The director shared the photos and wrote, "#SatyamevaJayate2 shoot diaries!!! #Mass #Masala #Manoranjan." As soon as Milap shared the photos, comments started to pour in and everyone was excited about the second installment of the actioner.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the first part that came out back in 2018 and starred Manoj Bajpayee with John. Satyameva Jayate 2's first look poster was recently released as John began shooting for the film. In the first look poster, John could be seen flaunting his buff avatar as he bled colours of the tricolour. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani. It will be released on May 12, 2021.

Also Read|John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar begin shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Milap Zaveri Instagram

Share your comment ×