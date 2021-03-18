John Abraham on having a theatrical release for Mumbai Saga: Movies that opted for OTT release were bad

In a recent interview, John Abraham spilled the beans on why he opted for a theatrical release for his film Mumbai Saga instead of an OTT release. Here’s what the actor has said.

Actor John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action flick Mumbai Saga that is slated to hit the theatres on 19th March 2021. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal and Gulshan Grover in key roles. The Dhoom star will be seen playing the role of a gangster in the same. While Mumbai Saga was earlier sold to Amazon Prime Video for a lucrative deal, John wanted a theatrical run and Emraan backed him.

Now, in a recent interview with Mid-Day, John has opened up about why he and the makers of the upcoming film preferred a theatrical release instead of an OTT release. The actor mentioned that he feels it’s a "common industry notion that if an actor is not confident of a film, he dumps it on OTT." The Satyameva Jayate star also said when he heard about there being a conversation regarding releasing the film on Amazon Prime, he spoke to Bhushan Kumar and director Sanjay Gupta.

He was quoted as saying, “The film won’t make as much money as movies did in 2019. All theatres across the country haven’t opened, but with this film, a few more will. After we announced this film, five more movies were announced (or theatrical run).”

"Let’s be honest, it’s a common industry notion that if an actor is not confident of a film, he dumps it on OTT. Almost 90 per cent of movies that opted for OTT release were bad. I am not saying this film is spectacular, but we are not worried about its failure. I won’t use the pandemic as a crutch,” John concluded.

Meanwhile, John also has Milap Zaveri’s directional Satyameva Jayate 2 in his pipeline. The movie will lock horns with ’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at the box office this Eid.

