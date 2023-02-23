John Abraham is thrilled after Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan enters 500 cr club: This is a landmark moment…

Pathaan is not just a film but an emotion for all the fans. This film is special for several reasons but one of the main reasons is that Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to the big screens after almost 4 years. This film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film is not just breaking several box office records but has also paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster.

Pathaan is already the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with collections at 1003 crore gross. Yesterday, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first ever Hindi film to enter the 500 crores (nett) club in India with its Hindi version! John Abraham, who has given Indian cinema a villain in the form of super spy turned ruthless mercenary Jim that audiences will cherish forever, is thrilled with this monumental feat! He says, “This is a landmark moment not just for the film and the entire team of Pathaan but also for the Hindi film industry. I’m thrilled that we have entertained Indians and Hindi cinema lovers globally with Pathaan.”

John Abraham adds, “It’s a monumental achievement that has set new benchmarks. Teamwork always counts… I am so happy for all involved. Being a part of history and being loved by all, but most importantly by Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) and SRK, has made this special for me.”