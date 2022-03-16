John Abraham, Jacqueline, Rakul Preet Singh promote Attack in style, Jackky Bhagnani spotted at pilates; PICS

Ever since the first look of Attack Part 1 was out, fans have been going gaga about it. Now that the trailer was released a few days back and we are almost nearing the release of the film, the star cast is on a promotional spree. Today, John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh & Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted in style as they were promoting their film in style. Apart from them, Rakul’s boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani too was spotted outside his pilates class in the city.

In the picture, we can see John Abraham wearing a plain white tee that he paired with blue denim and completed his look with black sports shoes. Jacqueline looked like a diva in all-black attire. She wore a black figure-hugging ankle-length dress with a spaghetti strap and paired it with black stilettoes. Rakul Preet Singh slayed in a tie & dye skirt crop top and blazer. She completed her look with blue heels. Jackky Bhagnani too was spotted in simple attire. He wore a light yellow tee that he paired with a pair of blue denim and completed his look with white sports shoes.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Attack Part 1, it is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand and spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. Attack Part 1 will see them combining their forces to bring to the audiences a special adrenaline-pumping action entertainer to be watched exclusively in cinemas.

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer Attack Part 1. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, it will be out in cinemas on 1st April 2022.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh and beau Jackky Bhagnani keep it stylish as they step out for dinner; WATCH