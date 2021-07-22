John Abraham looks leaner in his latest PICS; Is this the actor's Pathan look?

Yet-to-be formally announced, Pathan is one of the hottest projects in the Hindi film industry. The film stars in the titular role and will also be playing a crucial role in the film. If reports are to be believed, John Abraham will be donning the character of the antagonist. Recently, John Abraham got spotted by the members of the paparazzi in Andheri as he went out and about in Mumbai city. John was seen wearing blue denim on denim attire. He was wearing a pair of blue denim shirts along with jeans and a pair of slippers.

John Abraham is known for his ultra physique that he keeps evolving from one film to another. In the pictures, John could be seen in a leaner frame. Fans are speculating that this could be the actor’s look for Pathan though there is no official announcement on the film yet. John is sporting short hair with stubble. He was clicked by the shutterbugs while getting out of his car and entering inside.

Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand, whose last film was ‘War’ which starred and Tiger Shroff. War was a blockbuster success on the box office and the venture was produced by YRF, who are also producing Pathan.

John Abraham is starring in multiple films and one of them is a sequel to his superhit titled ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’. The film was supposed to be releasing on EID earlier but got postponed due to theaters being shut in the wake of COVID 19. John is part of another sequel which is being directed by Mohit Suri titled ‘Ek Villain Returns’. He will be co-starring with and Tara Sutaria.

