John Abraham mourns Kushal Punjabi's death; childhood friend Ranvir Shorey sad that he's gone

John Abraham and Ranvir Shorey have mourned the death of actor Kushal Punjabi. Read further to know what they have to say about the same.

The entertainment industry woke up to hear a shocking news on Friday which has left many of them shattered. Well – known television actor Kushal Punjabi had committed suicide and his body was found hanging at his home. Moreover, the police have also found a suicide note left by the actor. This news has been confirmed by the latest reports of ANI that the actor has committed suicide at his residence in Pali Hill. Numerous celebs from the TV and film fraternity are mourning his sudden demise.

The latest to comment on the same is Bollywood actor John Abraham with whom Kushal had worked in the movie Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. The Pagalpanti actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture in which he can be seen posing with Arshad Warsi and Kushal Punjabi. John writes, “Heartbroken... RIP Kushal.” Ranvir Shorey, who happens to be Kushal’s childhood friend has also mourned the demise of the talented actor who was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjaavaan.

Ranvir has shared a few tweets on his Twitter expressing his shock over the demise of Kushal. The Sonchiriya actor mentions that he is saddened that the actor gave up and that he’s gone. In one of his tweets, Ranvir writes, “One of the kindest, funniest, most talented people I have ever known. Gone too soon. Will miss you, my friend.” Apart from John Abraham and Ranvir Shorey, many other celebs took to their social media handles and mourned Kushal’s death including Karanvir Bohra, , Kavita Kaushik and Suresh Menon.

I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I’m very sad that he’s gone. I’m even sadder that he gave up. RIP. — Ranvir Shorey (RanvirShorey) December 27, 2019

I’ve had two friends pass away in almost as many days. I’m done with this year. And I hope it’s done with me too. — Ranvir Shorey (RanvirShorey) December 27, 2019

One of the kindest, funniest, most talented people I have ever known. Gone too soon. Will miss you, my friend. https://t.co/gssNkfGxqj — Ranvir Shorey (RanvirShorey) December 27, 2019

