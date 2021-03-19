John Abraham on Mumbai Saga’s theatrical release: We’ve gone past the stage of worrying about BO numbers

In a recent interview, John Abraham has opened up why they have opted theatrical release for Mumbai Saga, playing the role of a dreaded gangster and more.

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga have released on the big screens today. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around a gangster Amartya Rao aka John Abraham, who wanted to rule the city of Mumbai during the 1980s and 90s. Now, in a recent interview with the Bombay Times, John has opened up why they have opted for theatrical release for Mumbai Saga, playing the role of a dreaded gangster and more.

Talking about his role in Sanjay’s Gupta’s action drama, John said he feels safe working with the filmmaker. “It would be a risk to do another gangster film with him if it was only the story of my character like it was Manya’s story in Shootout At Wadala. Here, the story is about a larger conflict and my character is probably at a pivotal point in that,” John added. He further said that Emraan’s character is in the zone that he was in, in Zinda. The actor also explained that the film Mumbai Saga has a more mature story than Shootout At Wadala.

When asked about why they have opted theatrical release for Mumbai Saga, John said their film Mumbai Saga deserves to be seen on the big screen. He also said that a lot of actors are always worried about their filmography in terms of box office and how it will look eventually.” I would say we are gutsy as a team to release our film in theatres,” he added.

John also stated that the film has heroism that people are missing. He also urged people to be responsible when they visit cinemas, but they should watch their film on a big screen. “Today, we’re not worried even if we do take a hit. We understand that things won’t suddenly go back to what they were in 2019,” he added. The actor also said that they have gone past the stage of worrying about box office numbers but now it’s important to bring the audience back.

