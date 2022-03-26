John Abraham on not being active on social media: I swear on my career, I don’t know how to log into Facebook

John Abraham might be one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, but beneath all the high-octane action scenes that he aces onscreen, lies an extremely shy and introverted person. Unlike many celebrities, John is not too active on social media platforms. Being a huge animal-lover, his Instagram space is mostly filled with campaigns for animal welfare. Apart from that, he uses the space to share pictures with his furry friends, or to promote his upcoming films. In a recent interview, John opened up on his relationship with social media at length.

John recently featured on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, where he was asked why he is not too active on social media. To this, the actor replied that he can’t bring himself to use it. “Social media is a very good tool. Kyunki main bahut bada animal-lover hoon (I am a huge animal lover) and I believe that social media helps in protecting animals. Toh mere liye toh bahut acchi baat hain, but main khud apne liye istemaal nahi kar sakta hoon (So, it’s an extremely good thing for me, but I can’t use it for myself). I am not socially equipped. Nahi hota hain mere se kyunki main kaafi shy hoon. (I can’t do it as I am an extremely shy person),” said the actor. John further said that even if he attempts to put up something on social media, he feels it is forced, and that the audience would feel so too.

When host Siddhaarth Aalambayan complimented his recent BTS posts on Instagram as a part of promoting his upcoming film Attack, the actor revealed that it is his manager who handles his social media for him. He goes on to reveal to there are no social media applications on his phone, including Whatsapp and iMessage. John further said that he does not even know how to load a post. John said, “I swear on my career, I do not know how to log into Facebook.” John mentioned that he has made a conscious decision to not learn it, explaining that he does not want to “get addicted to that space”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Attack Part 1, where he shares screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh. Attack is slated to hit the theatres on the 1st of April, 2022. Apart from this, John also has Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.