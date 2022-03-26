John Abraham opens up about his emotional journey of buying a Gypsy car; Reveals getting it from Indian Army

Whenever we see a Bollywood star they are seated in their luxurious car enjoying the comfortable drive. How often is it that you get to know the back story of their journey? Well, talking about John Abraham, he is a proud owner of quite an envious collection of cars and bikes, but did you know there was a time in his family when they did not have money to even make sure they would be able to eat the next day’s meal or not. In a recent interview with Mashable India, John revealed an emotional story behind him buying a gypsy.

Recalling his childhood days, John Abraham revealed that his father had got cheated by his partner and it was during this time that his dad booked a gypsy and they had to give it up because of financial crunch. John remembers his father had tears in his eyes and it was then that he decided that he wants to buy a gypsy someday in life and later he could even buy one. So for the Dhoom actor buying a gypsy was an emotional journey, The actor further went on to reveal that he bought his gypsy from the Army quota so he was even more proud that he got a gypsy from the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham is all set for the release of his film Attack: Part 1. For those unaware, Apart from John, Attack also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead. Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions, Attack is slated to release on April 1 this year.

