John Abraham on people writing him off after every film: They say ‘we are very sorry, we didn't know you'

John Abraham was recently seen in Attack co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The Force actor has been often criticized for the failures of his films. He has now opened up on how the movie critics write him off after his every film. In a recent chat with RJ and film critic Siddharth Kannan on his show, John stated that now he does not read any comments that film critics write about his movies. He said that during the start of his career, he was written off after every film.

Reacting to it, John said that he doesn't feel anything wrong with it. Further, John revealed how these critics have come to him asking for work. "My point is very simple, all these people who have written me off today, they have come to me for work as writers. Maybe they need some help," he added. The actor said that he tries to help as much as can. "They say, 'We're very sorry, we said what we had to because we didn’t know you and we just had a problem.' They have their own reasons, could be unhappy marriages, or they wake up unhappy. It’s okay. I understand,"

The actor said that now when they come to him for help, it's nice and he tries to help them. "I say, 'Listen, you could have been good critics, you are failed writers but no problem, any help that I could give from my side, I will I whatever I can’.” Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will be seen next in Ek Villian Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani, which will release on July 8, 2022. Next, John also has YRF’s Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It is slated to release on January 25th, 2023.

ALSO READ: John Abraham thanks audience for accepting Attack & reveals he is proud of the film; Abhishek Bachchan reacts