John Abraham to play a cameo in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's cross border love story? Find out

John Abraham has been roped in to play a younger version of Kumud Mishra in the film and will be seen in one of the flashback sequences.

was recently seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat also starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The actor has already started shooting for his upcoming untitled project with De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet. And now it looks like another actor will be soon joining the team of this cross-border love drama. As per Mid Day, Pagalpanti actor John Abraham will be seen doing a cameo in the film. John shares a great rapport with producer Nikkhil Advani and is happy to do a cameo in the film.

A source revealed that while the Kaashvie Nair-directed vehicle is primarily about Arjun and Rakul's characters, Kumud Mishra and Neena Gupta have prominent arcs in the story. John has been roped in to play a younger version of Kumud sir in the film and will be seen in one of the flashback sequences. The team is currently looking for a newcomer to portray Neenaji's younger version. After finishing the shoot of Satyamev Jayate 2, which too is backed by Nikkhil, John will shoot for his portions in the drama.

John Abraham, who rings in his birthday today hasn't given any confirmation on this yet. This will be the first time John will be collaborating with Rakul. Apart from Arjun and Rakul, the team will be joined by Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh in the movie. Arjun is quite excited about the movie and called it a coming-of-age story. He said that it’s a family comedy-drama which has a nice, feel-good vibe to it. He hasn’t done anything in this space before. They have a nice ensemble cast.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh’s cross border love story to be shot in Punjab’s Attari border; DEETS INSIDE

Credits :Mid Day

Read More