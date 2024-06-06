John Abraham-Priya Runchal's 10th wedding anniversary celebration is all about pizza and love; see PICS

John Abraham is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is happily married to Priya Runchal and the duo keeps their relationship extremely low-key, away from all the limelight. However, today the couple is celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. The Pathaan actor’s wife gave glimpses of their celebration to mark the special occasion.

John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

Today, on June 6, a while back, John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of photographs with her handsome husband. In a series of four photographs, the first photo seems to be an old photograph of the couple.

The second photo is another stunning photograph captured against a vibrant background followed by a picture of a pizza and a heart-shaped helium balloon that reads, “Happy Anniversary” on it.

While sharing the post, the star’s wife didn’t write much in the caption but dropped a pizza and a pink heart-fluttering emoji in the comments section. She also added Sabrina Carpenter’s song Espresso in the background.

Fans react to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the celebrity couple. A fan wrote, “World ke best couple,” while another user remarked, “Wait.. how old r these pics lol.” A third fan exclaimed, “My most favourite couple!!! Love you both”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis as they extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple on their special day.

About John Abraham and Priya Runchal

For those living under the rocks, John and Priya got married in an intimate ceremony in 2014 in the US. The news about their wedding reached fans when the actor wished his fans and followers on New Year and signed off as ‘John and Priya Abraham’.

Priya Runchal is an investment banker by profession. In an earlier interview with Mid-day, John had once revealed that his wife doesn’t care for the paparazzi frenzy.

He said, “This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it.”

On the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in Vedaa alongside Sharvari. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani.

