John Abraham & Rakul Preet are a perfect combination of black & white as they promote Attack Part 1; PICS

John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh are all geared up for the release of their action film Attack part 1. This film also features Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role. Well, the trailer of the film was released recently and this film promises to give India its first super-soldier. The actors seem to be on a promotional spree and today John and Rakul looked stunning as they were clicked outside The Kapil Sharma Show’s sets in the city.

In the picture, we can see Rakul Preet Singh looking gorgeous in a white organza saree. There are pink tulips made on her saree and it makes the actress look pretty. Her saree had a golden border throughout and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her smile. On the other hand, John Abraham wore an all-black attire. He could be seen wearing a black tee that had ‘super soldier’ written on it. He paired this tee with black tracks and black shoes. Indeed they make for a terrific duo.

Take a look:

The makers of the much-awaited action entertainer have confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on 1st April 2022. The film will be headlining a big-ticket franchise and its first part will introduce the cinematic universe created by the makers. It is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor and is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan for which he had gone to Spain to shoot for his bit.

