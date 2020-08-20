  1. Home
John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor to resume work with a 10 day schedule of their film in Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh had teamed up for a love story based on a cross-border romance. However, amid the pandemic, the shoot was stalled. Now, the crew is all set to resume shooting in Mumbai from Monday along with John Abraham, who has a cameo.
After having stayed at home amid the pandemic for a while, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham are all set to resume work on Kaashvie Nair’s debut film that they had kicked off earlier this year. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the shoots of various films had been stalled. However, it looks like Arjun, Rakul and John are gearing up to return to work amid proper safety measures on the sets of the cross border love story that is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. 

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, it was confirmed by co-producer Nikkhil Advani that John, Arjun and Rakul along with the crew will resume work at Film City studio in Mumbai. He also revealed that the shoot would be for a 10 day schedule and John too will also be a part of this shooting schedule. John will be seen playing a cameo in the film and senior stars like Kanwaljit Singh and Neena Gupta also will be joining the schedule to shoot for 10 days from Monday in Mumbai. 

The report also had Nikkhil Advani confirming that all safety measures will be as per protocols laid down by the state government through the Film Producers Guild. He even added that he has taken all actors through the safety measures in place to make them comfortable with shooting in Mumbai. He said, “It will be a 10-day shoot with the entire cast. After this, we will be left with a four-day schedule, which will happen after the rains, around September-end. We had initially planned to film from March 21 to the beginning of April, but the lockdown hit that plan for a six.” 

Further, co-producer Bhushan Kumar also said that he was elated to see how the actors and crew were excited to return to the shoot. He said, ““It’s encouraging to see actors and the crew all prepped up and keen to get back to work. The safety protocols will be followed strictly on the set, and we are hoping everything goes as planned.” further, it was mentioned in the report that Kanwajit Singh wanted to be on the sets himself and Neena Gupta also flew down from Dehradun for the shoot. The film will mark the directorial debut of Kaashvie Nair and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. 

