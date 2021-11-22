John Abraham REACTS to comparison with Hulk in Satyameva Jayate 2: We've created our own Avengers.

John Abraham is gearing up for the sequel to his hit 2018 film Satyameva Jayate and the actor has been going all out to promote the film. The film's trailer has already left John's fans ecstatic as it has created ample buzz on social media. Now, in a recent YouTube video, John reacted to some of the fan comments on the film's trailer.

The actor was at his candid best in the short video as he reacted to fans going gaga over his shirtless looks and abs. One of the comments even compared John to Marvel Cinematic Universe's Hulk.

The comment read, "Marvel Studios after seeing this trailer (said) 'let's replace Hulk with John." Reacting to it, John candidly said, “Very easily! Marvel Studios aapko pata nahi hai (you don't know), we've created our own Hulk, we've created our own entire Avengers series with my character in Satyameva Jayate 2. Replace everybody with me," he laughed it off.

In the action film, John will be seen in three roles. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the actor will star alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. The duo recently visited the sets of Bigg Boss to promote the film and were snapped by the paparazzi. Apart from Satyameva Jayate 2, John also has films like Ek Villian 2, Attack and Pathan in the pipeline.

Satyameva Jayate 2 hits theatres on 25 November 2021.

