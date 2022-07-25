John Abraham REACTS to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot; Arjun Kapoor backs his BFF- 'He has every right..'

Ranveer Singh has been the talk of the town for a while for his quirky fashion statements. However, he took the industry by storm after pics from his nude photoshoot for a magazine went viral on social media. In fact, the photoshoot has got everyone brimming with an opinion. As a section of the society has condemned Ranveer for nude pics, the tinselvile has come together in support of the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor. After Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Ek Villain Returns actors John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor also shared their views in this regard.

During the recent promotions of their upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns, John was quizzed about this hot topic of discussion. To this, the actor stated, “Photo nahi, aapne film nahi dekhi”. Looks like he was referring to his movies and photoshoots back in the day. Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor also supported Ranveer and asserted, “Ranveer Singh aise shaks hain jo jo bhi karte hain apni personality ki wajah se karte hain. He is that person that is always the way he is, koi dikhawa nahi hai. If he is happy with what he is doing if it's done aesthetically and if it is something that is coming from a very genuine place of him having to showcase how comfortable he is with his body, I think opinions are fair but that does not mean it has to get into forcing your opinion down somebody's throat. He has every right to enjoy entertaining people in whichever way he seems like doing and we should not give it too much importance. We should just accept it as a part of face expression and move on. And may I just say this, it doesn't matter what sex the person is eventually. If he/she is open to being photographed a certain way or not being, we should accept all. We should not make it a bigger deal than what it is already in society. Clothes in itself create a big issue of discussion. So I request all of you, let's accept things. Let's not make it a debate when there is none and genuinely there is not one”.

Meanwhile, a complaint has reportedly been registered against Ranveer in Mumbai’s Chembur police station for allegedly hurting women’s sentiments for his nude photoshoot.

