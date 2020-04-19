John Abraham recites a heartfelt poem Mera Bharat Mahaan praising the frontline workers; WATCH

Mera Bharat Mahaan: John Abraham recites a heartfelt poem which is written by filmmaker Milap Zaveri praising the medical team and the cops who are risking their lives to improve the situation amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has gripped the entire world including India. Government bodies and organizations alike have been trying to make people aware of the virus and the precautionary measures to avoid the same. While due to the lockdown citizens have been staying indoors, there are many unsung heroes in the country who have been struggling hard to curb the situation caused by the Coronavirus crisis. Among these heroes are the Police officials and the medical team who have been doing their duties tirelessly and deserve all praise.

Recently, John Abraham has shared a video, where the actor is seen reciting a poem which is written by filmmaker Milap Zaveri. In the video shared, where we can see glimpses of Mumbai, the actor has praised the medical team and the cops who are risking their lives to improve the situation amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The video starts with John reciting, “Sadke hain lawaris, ghar pe baitha insan hai. Jaha khelte the sab bacche ab khali wo maidaan hai. Mandir aur masjid hai band khuli ration ki dukaan hai. Hausla hai fir bhi dilon mein kyuki mera Bharat mahaan hai.”

Sharing the video, the Batla House actor wrote, "#MeraBharatMahaan a poem of hope, courage, gratitude for India and the world.... #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @PMOIndia @zmilap @CMOMaharashtra @PIB_India @AUThackeray @COVIDNewsByMIB @ICMRDELHI @DJLijo @azeem2112 @z_maahir @MumbaiPolice @mybmc @sagarmanik."

Check out John Abraham's tweet here:

Talking about the video, John said,"When Milap came to me with this idea, I knew I had to do it. I wanted to be a part of this gesture that tells people how strong we have become by uniting in this dire situation and thank those who are risking their lives every day to help others. Humanity as a race is facing this threat on a global level and it is our job to help, motivate and inspire each other in any way we can. Through this video, we just wanted to tell everyone out there that we shall overcome this."

