John Abraham on reopening of cinemas: People are still in process of putting their heads together & coming in

John Abraham who is all is set for the release of the second instalment of his hit film ‘Satyamev Jayate’, recently opened up about the pandemic and the closure of cinema halls.

According to a report in Indian Express, John Abraham believed that the closure of cinema halls during the pandemic was a time to "reset”. When John was asked if he ever felt scared if people will not prefer coming out and watching the movies again in theatres, the actor said he was practical and he knew it will take time to regain normalcy. “I was not scared, I was practical. I knew it would take time. It is still in the process. If you ask me, if we are 100 per cent there, the answer is no. People are still in the process of putting their heads together and coming in. There was a practical recalibration in your head, as to how you want to produce a certain film, when are you going to go on floors… There was just recalibration, no fear. You have to deal with the present situation you are in,” Abraham told reports, as per the report in the leading daily.

John Abraham will be seen in a triple role in ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment). John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar’s upcoming flick is all set to hit the screens on 25 November.

