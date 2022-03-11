John Abraham returns to Mumbai with wife Priya after shooting for Pathaan in Spain; Watch

John Abraham’s massive fan following is in for a treat these days as the actor is having several impressive films in his kitty. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Attack Part 1 and will also be seen in Tehran, Ek Villain Returns etc. Amid this, John has also been making the headlines for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. It was reported that John is playing the antagonist in the movie and that the team had flown to Spain for shooting for its recent schedule.

Now, as per a recent update, John had returned to India after the shoot. He was accompanied by his wife Priya Runchal and they were papped while making their way out of the airport. In the video, the Satyameva Jayate 2 actor was seen dressed in a black t-shirt, track pants and a blue jacket with a hoodie. He was seen wearing a cap and hoodie as well. On the other hand, Priya made a statement in an all-white outfit paired with a pair of white sneakers and a black cap. The couple made sure to wear their respective masks in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic as they moved towards their car.

Take a look at John Abraham’s video:

Talking about Pathaan, the movie will also feature Deepika Padukone in the lead and will mark her fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Besides, the Siddharth Anand directorial will also have SRK locking horns with John Abraham for the first time on the big screen. Pathaan is slated to release January 25 next year.

