John Abraham reveals being lost during 2018; Says ‘Attack is my kind of film that I am enjoying’

All eyes are on John Abraham ever since his movie Attack: Part 1 was announced. Now that the film is all set for release, fans are quite excited to see him play a super-soldier on the silver screen. Attack: Part 1 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh alongside John. The actors are on a promotional spree these days and recently the Dhoom star got in an interview with Mashable India and opened his heart out about his film and his journey so far.

Talking about that phase in his life when his movies did not do well at the box office and moreover, non of his films were able to make it big and he failed to create a mark on his fans, John Abraham revealed that he was lost. The actor said that he feels he got lost during 2018 because according to him that was the time when he started picking up stuff that really wasn’t working. He started focussing on his unfinished projects first. But now he thinks that the real John Abraham is coming back.

Talking about Attack: Part 1, John Abraham said that it is the kind of film that he enjoys. He wants to do things that make him happy and feels that if it makes him happy then it will definitely make his small audience happy.

Speaking on the screens being divided between RRR and Attack, John Abraham at the trailer launch event said, “We are not number 2 to anyone. We have a lot of respect for Rajamouli Sir but we have equal respect for our work.”

