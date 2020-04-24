John Abraham REVEALS he never wants to do an adult comedy; Actor keen to act in horror films

John Abraham has revealed in a recent interview that he wants to act in a horror film. He also says that he does not want to do adult comedies.

John Abraham is someone who has excelled not only in terms of acting but also in producing films. We definitely cannot move forward without having mentioned Vicky Donor featuring Ayushmann Khurrana that was helmed by none other than John himself. Apart from this, the handsome hunk is known for appearing mostly in content-driven movies that include Satyameva Jayate, Parmanu, Batla House, and many others. Well, of course, he has experimented with many other genres including action and comedy too.

In a recent interview with a media portal, the Pagalpanti actor has said that it is essential to do all kinds of films. John also expresses his desire to act in movies like Satyameva Jayate and both act and produce in a few others like Batla House and Parmanu. The actor also focuses on the fact that it is not necessary for him to star in every movie he produces. He gives the example of the 2012 movie Vicky Donor here.

(ALSO READ: John Abraham on donating for COVID 19: People like me wouldn't make it public, not even through subversive way)

The actor then reveals certain genres in which he would like to act and the ones which he will probably avoid. John states that he does not want to do adult comedies as he is not comfortable with the same. The actor then states that he wants to act in a horror movie and that he wants to explore that space. On the work front, John Abraham has some interesting projects coming up that include Attack, Mumbai Saga, and Satyameva Jayate 2.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×