John Abraham roots for Out of Home Adoption for strays amid COVID 19: There are millions dependent on humans

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, John Abraham has been using social media to spread awareness about the various initiatives by NGOs. Now, he has shared an out of home adoption initiative for stray dogs and urged everyone to help out the canines.

Known for being an animal lover, John Abraham has raised his voice several times in the past for the voiceless strays. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, as the Satyameva Jayate 2 star handed over his social media handle to NGOs to help amplify calls for help, he also has now shown support to an initiative for stray dogs started by an organisation named Cwaty. John shared a video explaining the 5 ways in which people could not do OOHA or Out of Home Adoption.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John shared a video in which he explained that in this initiative, one could take care of strays without taking them to their home. For it, John said there were 5 steps that included naming the stray a person wanted to adopt, feeding the pet, arranging water, spending time with the stray daily and taking care of the medical needs of the stray. The actor explains them in detail in the video and also urges people to support the organisation that started the OOHA initiative. Sharing the video, John wrote, "In times when we are able to share our sorrows and ask for help, there are millions of stray animals who are not able to do so and are dependent on humans for food, water and shelter."

Take a look at John Abraham's post:

John himself is an animal lover and pet parent to Bailey and Sia Abraham. The actor has also made a separate social media handle for his pets and often shares photos and videos on the same.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, John is one of the stars who have come forward to help those who are in need. The actor recently turned over his social media handle to NGOs and since then, has been spreading awareness about the same via his social media handle. On the work front, John will be seen on Satyameva Jayate 2 with Divya Khosla Kumar. The film was supposed to release on May 14, 2021. However, amid the COVID 19 second wave, the film's release was postponed for a later date.

