John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal dons a monochrome attire as she steps out in the city; PICS

John Abraham may be a popular Bollywood actor with a massive fan following, but the star often remains away from the limelight. He also is not that active on social media hence fans are always curious to know more about his personal life. Now when we talk about personal life, one very important part of John’s life is his wife Priya Runchal who just like her star husband stays away from the limelight. It is very rare that she is spotted by the paps and well today was that rare day when John’s wife was papped in the city.

In the pictures, we can see Priya Runchal stepping out of a shop in Mumbai. She is dressed in casual attire. The star wife looks petite in black tights that she paired with a white tee. She is even wearing black shoes with it. Priya has left her hair open and has covered her face with a mask. She can be seen walking towards her car as she holds her phone and a small clutch in one hand and has her scrunchie wrapped around her wrist in the other hand.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, John Abraham last year on his birthday had pleasantly surprised all his fans and followers after he shared a couple of pictures of him and his wife Priya Runchal posing happily. Both of them looked adorable in the pictures.

Talking about the work front, John Abraham was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2. He will next be seen in Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: Attack Part 1 starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez & Rakul Preet Singh in theatres on April 1