John Abraham on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ releasing with Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’: If clashes are imminent, so be it

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar led ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ is releasing on 25th November theatrically. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 release which also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the leading part. In the second part, John is portraying three characters for the first time in his career. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, John spoke about clashing with Salman Khan’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ and said, “I feel at least in the first six months, all films should have decided to give each other some space.”

John further added, “But unfortunately, I also understand the reality that there are more films than space. If clashes are imminent, so be it. We can only wish well for others, that’s it.” John also spoke about not selling the film to OTT and waiting for a theatrical release date. He said, “I was 100 percent sure we had to wait. If we had to wait for another six months, we would have for a theatrical release, there was no other way. We were very clear.”

John further mentioned that he initially refused the third role in the film but gave into Milap’s passion for the part. He said, “I initially refused to do the third role and said it’s too much for me. Then Milap (Zaveri, director) convinced me and said ‘listen, this role is very important’ and honestly, he was right. For me, that’s my best role in the film. I totally love it. Those 45 minutes in the film are beyond fantastic. Rest of the film is entertaining, fun, but that third role of a farmer takes the film to another high. You are with him and root for him. I felt overworked at times, but we enjoyed the process because Milap is a positive guy.”

