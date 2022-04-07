John Abraham says he takes 'full responsibility' for Satyameva Jayate 2's failure: Of course, it hurts

John Abraham has been grabbing a lot of attention courtesy of his recently released movie Attack: Part 1. The movie has been a complete action entertainer and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. As John continues to sing praises for Attack and expressed his gratitude towards fans for accepting the film, he was recently quizzed about the failure of Satyameva Jayate 2. To note, Satyameva Jayate 2 was the sequel to John’s 2018 release Satyameva Jayate and had received a lot of criticism from the audience.

Talking about the failure of the film, John said that he takes full responsibility for the failure and emphasised that it did hurt him. Sharing his feelings with Siddharth Kanan on his show, John stated, “It wasn’t Milap’s fault. He as a director bought a concept to me. Nikhil Advani as the producer, Milap and me as an actor all signed in for this concept. It can’t be the mistake of one person. I take full responsibility for it”. He further asserted that one can always learn from failure and give the best shot next time. John also emphasised that one can’t lose faith in someone just because of failure.

Meanwhile, talking about John, the actor had some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns along with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. Besides, John is also working on Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to release on January 25 next year.