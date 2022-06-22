John Abraham says he ‘would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499’ on OTT: I’m a big screen hero

John Abraham has expressed his views on the OTT medium. In his career, John has been part of several films across genres: from horror and drama, to comedy and action flicks. Moreover, he has also produced some interesting content for celluloid. He has contrasting views on the OTT space as he juggles between these two roles of an actor and a producer. In a recent chat with a news portal, the Force actor shared that although he loves OTT platforms as a producer, as an actor, he would like to stick to the big screen.

In a chat with ETimes, John Abraham expressed his thoughts on the streaming medium and said that, as a producer, he loves the space, and would like to cater to the audience on the platforms. However, he added that, as an actor, he is very clear that he wants to be on the silver screen. “I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with it,” John stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John was recently seen in the actioner Attack: Part 1, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ratna Pathak Shah. He now has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns which will hit theatres on July 29th. He will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. John also has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

