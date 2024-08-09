John Abraham says journalist was ‘planted' to rile him up at Vedaa trailer launch: ‘No one is asking right questions’

Actor John Abraham is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Vedaa, and he recently found himself in a heated exchange with an entertainment journalist during the film's trailer launch. When questioned about his choice to stick to familiar roles, John responded by calling the journalist an “idiot.” In a recent interview, John defended his reaction, asserting that the journalist's behavior warranted his response. He also claimed that the journalist had been intentionally planted to rile him up and they are not asking the right questions.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, John revealed that he believed someone had been deliberately placed at an event to provoke and antagonize him, and he admitted that this tactic had succeeded, as he became angry. He explained that it had been a long time since he attended a press conference, so he felt "out of practice."

The Dhoom actor also mentioned his dislike for trailer launch events, describing them as outdated and reminiscent of 20 years ago. He criticized the repetitive nature of the journalists' questions and expressed his view that entertainment journalists in India are "not asking right questions".

The actor shared that he believed the person who questioned him about his recent film choices was likely there to provoke him and elicit a reaction. He suspected that the person had been directed by someone higher up to push him, knowing it would create content. The actor admitted that he reacted in the moment and felt that, in doing so, he had let himself down because he considered himself above such provocations. He acknowledged that while the person might have deserved his reaction, he quickly moved on and refocused on himself within a minute.

At the event, the journalist asked the actor why he had only been focusing on action films, suggesting that he should try something different. This visibly irritated Abraham, who responded sharply, asking if the journalist had seen the film Vedaa and questioning whether he could call out bad questions and those who ask them.

He then advised the journalist to watch the film before making judgments, adding that after watching, the journalist could say whatever they wanted. However, he warned that if the journalist's assessment was wrong, he would respond strongly.

John mentioned that throughout his career, people had consistently tried to undermine him. He recalled an incident when a film magazine published an issue with the headline "John Abraham is over," featuring him on the cover. He noted that many distributors, exhibitors, producers, and actors had agreed with the magazine's claim.

He revealed that the same editor who made that statement is now his producer. When John asked him why he had done it, the editor admitted he simply did not want to see John succeed, without providing a specific reason.

Vedaa is a compelling storyline, showcasing John Abraham's character, Abhimanyu, being restrained by a group representing an oppressive system. The plot centers on Vedaa, portrayed by Sharvari, who battles against various systemic injustices with John’s character’s assistance.

The film is an intense action thriller that features impressive stunts from both lead actors. Additionally, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy, and Abhishek Banerjee contribute to the film's heightened anticipation. The movie will hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

