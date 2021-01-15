John Abraham shares bulked up pic from the sets of Satyameva Jayate 2; Tiger Shroff showers praise for his loo

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him wherein he can be seen partially flaunting his chiselled body. Take a look.

John Abraham, who is currently busy in shooting for Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2, has shared a bulked-up picture of him on his Instagram handle. Initially, the picture was shared by Milap on the photo-sharing app; later, John reposted the same on his social media handle. It seems the picture of the actor has been clicked by the director on the sets of the film. For portraying the role perfectly in Satyameva Jayate 2, John underwent intense training session and the latest picture is the proof of the same.

While sharing the picture on Instagram, Milap wrote, “Yeh haath nahi, @thejohnabraham ka HATHODA Hai!!! #SatyamevaJayate2 #Eid2021 #12thMay2021 #InCinemas (sic).” The director has mentioned in his post that the film will be releasing on May 12. The picture shows one beefed-up arms of John and it is pretty impressive. Soon, Tiger Shroff, who is also known for his fit physique, showered praises on John’s picture. The Baaghi actor wrote, “Insane” followed with a lit emoji.

Many fans of John also commented on his post. One of his fans wrote, “Satyamev Jayate blockbuster movie definitely no doubt after seeing this (sic).”

Reportedly, John Abraham got injured while he was shooting for the film in Varanasi in December and he had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

During October last year, the shooting of the film began in Lucknow. Apart from John, the film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role.

Credits :John Abraham Instagram

