John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi all set to make our Diwali ‘100%’ entertaining

All eyes are on John Abraham ever since his film with Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan has been announced. Well, today John has taken to his Instagram handle yet again to announce a new film. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala join hands for a family entertainer titled 100% starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. The Sajid Khan film, set against the backdrop of the big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies, promises to be a joy ride full of comedy, action and chaos. Expected to hit the floors in early 2023, the film is slated to release in Diwali 2023.

100% first look out

Taking to his Instagram handle, John Abraham shared the first look of the film. Although the look of the actors has not been disclosed in the first look, but we bet fans will be jumping with joy after hearing this announcement. The video says ‘20% Comedy, 20% Romance, 20% Confusion, 20% Music, 20% Action, together we’re 100%’. Sharing this video, John wrote, “A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??”

John Abraham’s Pathaan motion poster

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a motion posted of Pathana featuring John Abraham. The motion poster begins with a time bomb ticking and bursting to create a massive fire which then clears and John Abraham arrives in the frame. He looks dapper in brown pants and a white tee and holds a pistol in his hand. He has an intense look on his face and looks straight into the camera.

Pathaan

Pathaan releases in theatres on the 25th of January next year. The excitement surrounding the film is very high. John Abraham, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, apart from Pathaan, will be seen in Tehran and Tariq. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee Kumar's Jawan co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand's immediate next after Pathaan, Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, Hindi adaptation of The Intern and a cross-cultural Hollywood rom-com which will roll out next year.

