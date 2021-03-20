  1. Home
  2. entertainment

John Abraham on social media fad: I stick to my business; Don't announce when I go to the toilet or what I eat

Actor John Abraham has shared his take on social media in a recent chat. He revealed that he likes to keep to himself and does not go through comment section on social media.
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 12:55 pm
John Abraham on social media fad: I stick to my business; Don't announce when I go to the toilet or what I eat
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor John Abraham says while social media is relevant today, he is not someone who would post details of his personal life. "I was a media planner in an ad agency and I believe in the power of social media. It is very relevant. If I have to make an announcement, I would look at the digital route. But I am very resistant to using it for personal pictures," John told IANS.

The actor says that he is not someone who would update fans with everything he does on a daily basis. "I hold back. I don't say much. Once in a while you will see a candid picture that blows up in the face. I stick to my business. I don't announce when I go to the toilet or what I eat. I probably shy away from it," he says.

John says that he is not one to take comments on social media seriously. In fact, he says that he never even reads them. "I don't go through comments on social media. I just post what I have to. I don't pay heed to what people say," he says.

A few weeks back, John had posted a picture where he posed with just a pillow. Talking about the image, he says he had no idea people would love it so much. "It was just so casual, I wasn't even posing. We just shot it and I didn't expect people to take to it like they did. I realised people like candid pictures more than structured shoots. If you see that picture, there is a lot of innocence. It is not meant to scintillate," he says.

Also Read|Mumbai Saga Day One Box Office: John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi’s actioner collects 2.75 crore

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Mumbai Saga Twitter Review: Fans deem John Abraham & Emraan’s faceoff as 'zabardast'; Kajal Aggarwal gets love
John Abraham on Mumbai Saga’s theatrical release: We’ve gone past the stage of worrying about BO numbers
Jeetendra surprises John Abraham, Disha Patani and the team of 'Ek Villain Returns' with his presence; PHOTO
John Abraham on Awards: It's comical to see actors dance, then collect an award and make funny jokes
John Abraham on having a theatrical release for Mumbai Saga: Movies that opted for OTT release were bad
John Abraham’s double role as ‘Bharat Maa Ke Laal’ in Satyameva Jayate 2 to take on Salman Khan’s Radhe on Eid
Anonymous 18 hours ago

He should have done atleast one movie with Aishwarya and one movie with Anushka in his career.