John Abraham spends day off from shoot gearing up for his next titled 'Attack'; Says 'No rest for the weary'

Amid the shooting of Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham got a day off. The actor used that time to plan for his next film titled Attack. It will also star Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Actor John Abraham had been shooting for his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow and while doing so, he had shared updates from the sets on social media. However, it seems that he recently got an off from shoot day that he ended up using to work and plan for his next film that is titled 'Attack.' The handsome star shared glimpses from his meeting with 'Attack' team and revealed that he used his off day to gear up for his next flick.

Taking to his Instagram session, John dropped a photo of himself sitting in a conference room with Attack team members. While the actor could be seen listening intently to the discussion, fans surely were excited to see an update about his action flick. The film was announced last year with a poster of John holding a gun in his hand and aiming at the bad guys. Today, the actor took fans inside a discussion session with director Lakshya Raj Anand.

Sharing the photos and video, John complained about not getting any rest. He wrote, "Days off from shoot spent planning my next attack. #norestfortheweary #attack #jaent." The video was also reposted by the director of Attack on his Instagram handle.

Take a look at John Abraham's post:

Attack will also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham. The announcement of the film last year left fans excited and later when additions to the cast were announced, many looked forward to it. Besides this, John also will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 with Divya Khosla Kumar. It is helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and slated to release on May 12, 2021.

