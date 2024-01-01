John Abraham splurges on lavish bungalow in Mumbai's Khar at THIS eye-popping price: Report

Popular Bollywood star John Abraham has recently purchased an extravagant bungalow in the sought-after Khar area of Mumbai. The property, valued at Rs 70.83 crore, spans a significant 5,416 sqft. Additionally, the actor has acquired the land of 7,722 sqft on which the bungalow is located.

John Abraham purchases a new bungalow

Recently, it is reported that renowned Bollywood actor John Abraham has purchased a new Bunglow. The property 372 Nirmal Bhavan, is a building with two floors above the ground level. It originally belonged to Pravin Nathalal Shah and his family.

The deal was officially registered on December 27, 2023, and was revealed through property registration papers obtained by IndexTap.com. As per moneycontrol.com, John Abraham paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.24 crore for the property.

Located on Linking Road in Khar, a busy shopping district in Mumbai, John Abraham's new home is in the midst of the city's lively surroundings. This area is well-known not just for its business importance but also for its proximity to various educational institutions.

While many Bollywood stars usually prefer upscale apartments in high-rise buildings due to limited space, horizontal properties are often owned by experienced figures in the industry. In Khar, the per square foot price for residential real estate varies from Rs 40,000 to 90,000, as per information from the website.