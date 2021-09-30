John Abraham starrer Attack gets a 2022 Republic Day release

John Abraham is on the roll these days. After all, the actor has some interesting movies in the pipeline which are set to hit the theatres soon. A day after his much talked about Ek Villain Returns got a release date, his upcoming action thriller Attack also got a release date today. It is stated that the Lakshya Raj Anand directorial, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, will be hitting the theatres on Republic Day next year.

The announcement was made by John Abraham as he unveiled the poster of the movie. The poster feature John dressed as a fearless commando who is ready to save the nation from a deadly attack. The poster came with a tagline – ‘A nation builds a super soldier’. In the caption, he revealed that the movie will release on January 26 next year. John captioned the poster as, “A hostage crisis that brought the country to its knees! This time the race is against time, get ready for #Attack. Releasing worldwide on Republic Day 2022!”

Take a look at John Abraham’s post:

Interestingly, Attack will witness a box office competition with ’s Prithviraj which is scheduled to release on January 21 this year. Apart from Attack, John will be seen in Satyameva Jayate which will release on November 26 this year and Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns with , and Tara Sutaria in the lead which is slated to release on July 8 next year.