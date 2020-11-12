John Abraham starts his day with protein rich diet and black tea to stay fit; See PHOTO

The latest social media post of John Abraham shows that he believes in starting off the day with protein diet. Check out his post.

John Abraham is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there is no denying that. His chiselled body and toned abs leave everyone in awe whenever he appears on the silver-screen. In fact, on social media too, he manages to grab attention by sharing his stunning pictures, flaunting his physique. But do you know what is the secret behind his fitness? Well, it's a healthy and protein rich diet as revealed by the actor. John kicks off his day with proteins. Going by his latest Instagram post, it is evident that the Force star likes to start his day with eggs.

John often keeps his fans posted about his daily routine. From sharing his film’s posters to treating jaw-dropping pictures, he is a true blue social media star. Today, the Batla House star shared his picture wherein he can be seen having eggs. Needless to say, this only proves that John makes no compromises with his breakfast. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Crushing these eggs!! #protein #startyourdayright #getit.” John’s pumped muscles in the pictures are simply unmissable. And he is surely giving us some serious fitness goals.



On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 alongside Divya Khosla Kumar and he has started shooting for the same. The film is a sequel to 2018 film Satyameva Jayate that starred Manoj Bajpayee with John. The first look poster of the upcoming film was released a few months ago. In the first look, John was seen flaunting his buff avatar as he bled colours of the tricolour. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani. Satyameva Jayate 2 will be released on May 12, 2021.

Credits :John Abraham Instagram

