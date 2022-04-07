John Abraham thanks audience for accepting Attack & reveals he is proud of the film; Abhishek Bachchan reacts

John Abraham is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Attack: Part 1. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Well, this has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The makers had created the right amount of buzz with the intriguing trailers of the film and fans had been looking forward to the release. Attack had opened in the theatres and received mixed reviews. Well, today John shared a thank you post on his social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John Abraham shared a note that read, “Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that’s new and different. ATTACK was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new. It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves but we got what we wanted, I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on ATTACK.” Even Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section and wrote, “More power to you, Baba.”

Take a look:

To note, during the promotions, John Abraham had dropped hints about the second instalment of Attack and stated that the team does intend to make a part 2. “We have got a script ready. When you see our film, you will realise that our film needs to take the story forward,” he said.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham feels Force is the most untapped action franchise; Will make it a summer blockbuster