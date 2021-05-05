John Abraham thanks everyone for contributing to COVID 19 relief; Says ‘Let’s create a substantial change’

John Abraham has shared a video in which he has expressed his gratitude and lauded the COVID-19 warriors for helping the country.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, people from all corners are coming forward and extending their help. Bhumi Pednekar, Twinkle Khanna, and many other B-town celebs are also helping people to fight this difficult situation. Recently, John Abraham had announced that his social media accounts will be handled by NGOs. And his effort received overwhelming support from the people. The actor took to his Instagram handle, thanked and expressed his gratitude to everyone for their contribution towards COVID 19 relief.

John Abraham said, “Every small step we take creates a ripple effect. And I want to thanks each one of you for your contributions big or small. Your actions have definitely helped. I must proudly say that the people who come out are the most decent, lovely and helpful people. My sincere and grateful thanks to each one of you for re-posting, re-tweeting and sharing everything from the NGOs we have partnered with. Please don't stop this process, India needs your help, everyone out there needs your help. We can save lives and even if we save one life, it makes a big difference.”

He captioned the video as ‘Nothing can defy a community determined to do good. Let's create substantial change.’

Take a look at the screenshot here:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga. The film is about changing face of Mumbai, how in the eighties and the nineties mills were closed to make malls and high-rise buildings. He will be next seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, which will release this year.

