John Abraham turns his PHOTO into a meme reaction to 2020 and leaves netizens feeling relatable; Take a look

John Abraham took to social media to drop a photo of himself behind the wheel of his car. The handsome star left fans feeling relatable with his reaction to 2020.

Actor John Abraham has been quite active on social media of late and has been giving his fans treat after treat with his photos. From dropping adorable photos with his pets to showing off his bike collection, the Satyameva Jayate star is back on his Instagram handle after a while and fans are loving it. And now, the actor even shared his take on the dreaded 2020 year with a photo and well, it surely will leave you feeling relatable.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John dropped a photo of himself driving his favourite car around in the city. While the photo surely looked like a throwback one, the handsome star's reaction caught netizens' attention. In the picture, while driving the car, John looked surprised and his reaction surely left everyone perplexed. However, he captioned the photo with '2020' and well, everyone could relate to his reaction post it. The Satyameva Jayate 2 star related his surprised expression with the dreaded year that has gone by and fans could not agree more with it.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 with Divya Khosla Kumar. The film is helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, and others. It is slated to release on May 12, 2021. Besides this, it is being reported that John is soon going to join and for the filming of Pathan. The film is said to have gone floors and is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Take a look at John Abraham's photo:

Also Read|Pathan: John Abraham to join Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone for shooting this week

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :John Abraham Instagram

Share your comment ×