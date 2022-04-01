John Abraham wants Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff to star in Attack's sequel; Calls their work 'fantastic'

John Abraham’s latest venture ‘Attack’ was released today. Directed by Lakshay Raj Anand, the movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the key role. And, as everybody knows, the movie will return with a sequel as well. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, John opened up on the sequel and revealed his choice for the cast for the next installment. He also added that if he would plan a bigger and better sequel for ‘Attack’, he has two specific Bollywood actors in mind.

While talking to the news portal, he said, “If I had to cast for the sequel of 'Attack' I would ask Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff because they’re fantastic at what they do. That would be exciting.”

Earlier, during the second trailer launch event of Attack, John had spilled some beans on the next installment. He said, “We intend to make a part 2. We have got a script ready. You can only decide to make a part 2 when the studio part is on board. So, we signed on for Attack 2 with Jayanti Bhai even before the release of Attack.” He had also emphasised that the team of Attack wants to take the franchise forward.

Apart from this, he has multiple films lined up including Pathaan, Force 3, and Tehran. John told Pinkvilla, “With Attack, part two was planned even before the release of part one. I do not know about the commerce of one, but I am confident that it’s a very good film. The film will get us the respect we deserve and our producer, Jayantilal Gada has a big hand in greenlighting part two.”

