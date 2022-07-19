John Abraham welcomes Manushi Chhillar to 'Tehran' team, shares PHOTOS from the sets

Manushi Chhillar made a promising debut in Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. The film may not have performed well at the box office but her performance was praised and loved by the fans. Well, gear up to witness the actress in a changed avatar on the screen. Manushi is all set to join John Abraham in the action thriller Tehran. The Ek Villain Returns actor took to his Instagram handle to make this announcement today.

After releasing John Abraham’s look which received a lot of love and a positive response, the makers of Tehran have now shared another exciting development regarding the action thriller. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar now joins John Abraham on location for the film’s shoot. John took to his Instagram handle to share two pictures. In the first picture, we can see Manushi donning a short hairdo. She looks action-ready in all-black attire. She wore black denim and a black tee and layered it with a black shirt. She held a pistol in his hand and posed beside John who too held a pistol in his hand and sported a fully grown beard and mustache. In the next picture, Manushi held the clapboard and posed. Sharing these pictures, John wrote, “Welcoming the very talented @manushi_chhillar to the #Tehran team.”

Based on true events, Tehran has been generating great buzz ever since its announcement, and the addition of Manushi will surely get fans even more pumped up for the movie! A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell.

