John Abraham on working in an all-star action film: I'd love to but industry lacks unity

John Abraham is one of the finest actors in the tinsel town. From comedy to action, the actor has aced every role like a pro. He proved his acting mettle in movies such as Batla House, Mumbai Saga, Housefull 2, Force 2, and others. He has recently appeared in Lakshay Raj Anand’s Attack alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Recently in an interview with ETimes, John expressed his thoughts on working in an all-star action film.

While talking to the news portal, John said, “I'd love to do a film like that. I'd love for everybody to come together. But I think as an industry where we lack is unity and that's something you've got to learn from the South. They are cohesive, and that's fantastic.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that John has turned into a writer for a motorcycle racing film. “Yes, I am doing a motorcycle racing film, in the middle of 2023. It’s my idea, my story – as usual, I have had studios saying that this won’t work. So now, I know that it will definitely work. If there’s a bike and a hand, I would be holding the bike,” said John.

Apart from this, he has multiple films lined up including Pathaan, Force 3, and Tehran. He said, “With Attack, part two was planned even before the release of part one. I do not know about the commerce of one, but I am confident that it’s a very good film. The film will get us the respect we deserve and our producer, Jayantilal Gada has a big hand in greenlighting part two.”

