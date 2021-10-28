John Abraham wraps shooting for Ek Villain Returns: ‘Will push aside everything to work with Mohit Suri again’

Actor John Abraham has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'. This is the second time he has collaborated with Mohit Suri and said that he would push aside everything to work with the filmmaker again.

John said: "Shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns' has been a seamless experience. This is the first time since my debut film, in which coincidentally Mohit Suri was the first AD and now he's the director, that I have come back to the same school of filmmaking. Mohit didn't need to tell me much. He would tell me a word and I would get it."

"I am a guy who hates night shoots and rain. But in this film, I enjoyed doing everything. There were no complaints. Everything felt too good to be true. I will push aside everything to work with Mohit again."

The action hero called a "beautiful experience" working on the sets of 'Ek Villain Returns'.

"We have got a great film out. I am so proud of it and this I say without even seeing a single frame of it. Congratulations to all of us. The team has been fantastic, production and direction teams have been very good. If I may say so, we have a super hit on our hands."

In a similar vein, Suri added: "From being an assistant on John's first film to now directing him in 'Ek Villain Returns', it has been a long destined dream which has come true. I was destined to work with him since my first movie. John and I've both started our careers in the same company and I always wanted to work with him and finally, I did get that opportunity. I've had a great experience on and off the set while working with him on 'Ek Villain Returns'."

The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

'Ek Villain Returns' will release on July 8, 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

Also Read: Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Meri Zindagi Hai Tu: John Abraham, Divya Khosla are here to fill your heart with love