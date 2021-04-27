John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 Eid release PUSHED to a later date amid second wave of COVID 19 in India

Amid the second wave of COVID 19 in India, several restrictions have been imposed on theatres as well. Hence, the makers of John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 have reportedly pushed the release of the film from EID 2021 to a later date.

Every year Eid is a grand affair in India for fans of Bollywood and this year too, 2 big films were scheduled to hit the screens on Eid. One of those films is John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 and it was all set to hit the screens on Eid 2021. However, currently, the nation is battling a second wave of COVID 19 and hence, theatres in several states have been shut down. Amid this, it has now been confirmed by makers of John's film to a national daily that the film's Eid release has been pushed.Â

As per Mid-Day, the makers issued a joint statement about the John Abraham starrer sequel to the 2018 blockbuster. In their statement to the national daily, the makers said that the safety of the countrymen was more important than anything else and that the film will now release on a later date. As per Mid-Day, the statement by makers reads as, "In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our filmÂ will now release on a later date."Â

Earlier, Satyameva Jayate was supposed to release on October 2, 2020. However, last year, due to the theatre shutdown due to COVID 19 lockdown, the film's release was pushed. The shoot of the film itself was halted and it was in February that John finished shooting for the sequel. The report by the national daily also had a source revealing that the makers of the film weighed in on how theatres were shut in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and more and that with the ongoing vaccination drive, it would take time for things to return to normal. The source told the daily, "The makers are firm about supporting the theatre business through their actioner, and hence, have not pursued a conversation with OTT platforms about its digital premiere despite getting lucrative offers," and confirmed that the film will not take a digital route.Â

The new release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers and John. Satyameva Jayate 2 was helmed by Milap Zavari and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Krishan Kumar, Madhu G. Bhojwani, Monisha Advani. Besides this, the other Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring and has opted for a hybrid release on May 13, 2021.Â

